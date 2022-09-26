 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Baldwin-Woodville soccer shuts out Altoona/Fall Creek

092622 Baldwin-Woodville vs Altoona/Fall Creek soccer

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A stingy Blackhawks defense limited Altoona/Fall Creek to just two shots on goal as the Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team won 3-0 Monday at OakLeaf Stadium.

Gus Kroening scored in the7th minute to get the Blackhawks on the board. Baldwin-Woodville added two more goals in the second half.

Levi Goebel stopped nine shots for Altoona/Fall Creek.

In other Middle Border Conference action, Somerset High School clinched a share of the conference championship with a 4-0 win over Saint Croix Central High School.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

