Baldwin-Woodville soccer shuts out Altoona/Fall Creek

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A stingy Blackhawks defense limited Altoona/Fall Creek to just two shots on goal as the Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team won 3-0 Monday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Gus Kroening scored in the7th minute to get the Blackhawks on the board. Baldwin-Woodville added two more goals in the second half.
Levi Goebel stopped nine shots for Altoona/Fall Creek.
In other Middle Border Conference action, Somerset High School clinched a share of the conference championship with a 4-0 win over Saint Croix Central High School.