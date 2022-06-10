 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baldwin-Woodville softball falls in state semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
061022 Baldwin-Woodville softball state semifinals

Members of the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks softball team gather outside of Goodman Diamond after losing to New Holstein in the WIAA state semifinals on June 10, 2022.

MADISON (WQOW) - Alyssa Schneider had two hits and 2 RBI as the New Holstein Huskies upset the top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks 5-2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 semifinals on Friday.

New Holstein will face Poynette High School or Wautoma High School in the championship game on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.

The Huskies scored twice in the first inning, then built a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning. Four Baldwin-Woodville errors led to four of the five New Holstein runs being unearned.

Jordan Letter blasted a 2-run home run in the sixth inning to bring Baldwin-Woodville within 4-2, but New Holstein responded with a run in the top of the seventh inning before Natalie Ziebell retired the Blackhawks in order to end the game. Ziebell allowed seven hits and struck out seven in a complete-game effort in the circle.

Box score

Baldwin-Woodville finishes the season 19-6.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags