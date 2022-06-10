Baldwin-Woodville softball falls in state semifinals

MADISON (WQOW) - Alyssa Schneider had two hits and 2 RBI as the New Holstein Huskies upset the top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks 5-2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 semifinals on Friday.
New Holstein will face Poynette High School or Wautoma High School in the championship game on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.
The Huskies scored twice in the first inning, then built a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning. Four Baldwin-Woodville errors led to four of the five New Holstein runs being unearned.
Jordan Letter blasted a 2-run home run in the sixth inning to bring Baldwin-Woodville within 4-2, but New Holstein responded with a run in the top of the seventh inning before Natalie Ziebell retired the Blackhawks in order to end the game. Ziebell allowed seven hits and struck out seven in a complete-game effort in the circle.
Baldwin-Woodville finishes the season 19-6.