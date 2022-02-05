 Skip to main content
Ball movement, defense helps Memorial win crosstown showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Members of the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team clap to encourage their teammates on defense during the second half of a game at Eau Claire North High School on February 5, 2022.

A mix of timely 3's and tenacious defense helped Eau Claire Memorial top Eau Claire North 57-44 Saturday in another boys basketball version of the crosstown showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Timely 3-pointers, patience on offense and tenacious defense helped the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team top Eau Claire North 57-44 on Saturday to complete a season sweep.

The Huskies were held in check on offense for most of the first half before a quick burst pulled them within 21-16 at halftime.

Memorial build a double-digit lead quickly in the second half and never looked back. The Old Abes remain in first place in the Big Rivers Conference.

"We're able to play at different paces and different styles. I think you saw that tonight, that we didn't panic when we couldn't get our up-tempo game going," Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said. "We just stayed true to who we were and found great shots all night."

Other prep scores from Saturday:

Boys high school basketball

Rice Lake 60, River Falls 48

Menomonie 80, Chippewa Falls 65

Hudson 62, New Richmond 41

McDonell Central 77, Osseo-Fairchild 53

Girls high school basketball

Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50

Plum City/Elmwood 57, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42

