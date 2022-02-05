Ball movement, defense helps Memorial win crosstown showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Timely 3-pointers, patience on offense and tenacious defense helped the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team top Eau Claire North 57-44 on Saturday to complete a season sweep.
The Huskies were held in check on offense for most of the first half before a quick burst pulled them within 21-16 at halftime.
Memorial build a double-digit lead quickly in the second half and never looked back. The Old Abes remain in first place in the Big Rivers Conference.
"We're able to play at different paces and different styles. I think you saw that tonight, that we didn't panic when we couldn't get our up-tempo game going," Memorial head coach Chad Brieske said. "We just stayed true to who we were and found great shots all night."
Other prep scores from Saturday:
Boys high school basketball
Rice Lake 60, River Falls 48
Menomonie 80, Chippewa Falls 65
Hudson 62, New Richmond 41
McDonell Central 77, Osseo-Fairchild 53
Girls high school basketball
Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50
Plum City/Elmwood 57, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42