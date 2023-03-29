Barracudas Swim Team set to compete at YMCA Nationals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Over 200 student athletes swim for the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, and five of them will swim on a national stage next week.
Barracudas Swim Team, representing YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, will compete at the YMCA National Swimming Championship after taking first at the Wisconsin/Upper Michigan YMCA State Swim Meet last week. The five qualifying swimmers are from Eau Claire and Chippewa high schools and will participate in five relays, as well as several individual events. The team qualified for more events than they did as a qualifier last season.
Head coach Ryan Wedl is thrilled to have another opportunity to highlight the talent among Chippewa Valley swimmers in front of the country's best.
"It's always awesome to get down there and to kind of show that we're from a pretty small area in Wisconsin compared to some of these huge teams from all over the nation," Wedl said.
Many of the swimmers have competed with the team for over a decade. The program helps develop young swimmers ages 5-19 and improve skill levels, techniques and endurance.
The big kids of the program hope to inspire the little ones to just keep swimming.
"I just want to show other people that are growing up that this is possible, and that with hard work, you can go far," 10th year swimmer Peyton Watson said.
"Looking up at the record board at the YMCA, looking up to the older kids, I want to get to where they are," 11th year swimmer Gabi Augustyn said. "To be able to reach that level, it's just wonderful to become that person to the people that I used to look up to. I love this team."
The team hopes to swim personal best times all meet long. The five-day competition begins on Monday in Greensboro, NC.