Bateaux bests Union, wins third consecutive WPASL title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The fate of Bateaux FC's third straight Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League title was in the hands of Lobos FC, but the boys in blue still came out on top.
Bateaux FC bested crosstown rival Union Eau Claire FC 3-2 on Sunday in the season finale. Bateaux entered the day one point behind Lobos FC, needing a victory and a Lobos loss to win the championship. Lobos fell to Hayward Wolfpack FC 2-1 on Sunday, leapfrogging Bateaux FC into first place to win the title.
The championship is Bateaux's third championship in three years of league play. Bateaux finishes the season with a 10-2 record and 30 points.
As one of the top two finishers in the WPASL standings, Bateaux has qualified for the Wisconsin Challenge Cup tournament against top teams in other amateur soccer leagues in Wisconsin. The tournament will take place in Wisconsin Dells on August 6 and 7.
Union Eau Claire FC finishes its first season of competition 4th in the standings with a 7-4-1 record and 22 points.