Bateaux FC begins 2023 with busy weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New faces, a new league, and a new look has Bateaux FC excited to kick off its 2023 season this weekend.
The Eau Claire-based soccer club will host a friendly with Superior City FC on Saturday evening, then will host Honduras FC in a USASA Region III Qualifying game on Sunday afternoon. Both matches will be at Regis High School.
"We're just looking to gauge the squad, see where we're at, see what we have," Bateaux FC General Manager Josh Ranft said about Saturday's match. "We have lot of new players this year so we're looking to see what they can provide and how they can mesh with the rest of the team that's coming back."
Bateaux FC announced in February it would expand to join the United Premier Soccer League this year. Superior City FC will play in the Premier tier while Bateaux will be in Division 1.
Bateaux FC will also try to win a fourth-straight Wisconsin Primary Amateaur Soccer League championship. This year's team will open the season on May 14.