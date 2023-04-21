Bateaux FC begins 2023 with busy weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Some park and agricultural lands become
inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 10.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.6 feet on 04/10/2013.

&&

Bateaux FC begins 2023 with busy weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Bateaux FC logo 2023

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New faces, a new league, and a new look has Bateaux FC excited to kick off its 2023 season this weekend.

The Eau Claire-based soccer club will host a friendly with Superior City FC on Saturday evening, then will host Honduras FC in a USASA Region III Qualifying game on Sunday afternoon. Both matches will be at Regis High School.

"We're just looking to gauge the squad, see where we're at, see what we have," Bateaux FC General Manager Josh Ranft said about Saturday's match. "We have lot of new players this year so we're looking to see what they can provide and how they can mesh with the rest of the team that's coming back."

Bateaux FC announced in February it would expand to join the United Premier Soccer League this year. Superior City FC will play in the Premier tier while Bateaux will be in Division 1.

Bateaux FC will also try to win a fourth-straight Wisconsin Primary Amateaur Soccer League championship. This year's team will open the season on May 14.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you