Bateaux FC bests Union in inaugural Eau Claire derby

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For the first time in Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League history, Eau Claire's two clubs went head-to-head in front of a home crowd.
With dozens of fans on hand, Bateaux FC topped Union Eau Claire FC 1-0 at Bollinger Fields on Sunday. The lone goal was scored by Bateaux's David Ripplinger in the 37th minute. Union had many scoring chances late in the contest but could not finish with a goal.
The victory moves Bateaux to first place in the WPASL standings with 12 points (4-1), owning a tiebreaker over Union, who suffered its first loss of the season Sunday.
The second edition of the Eau Claire Derby is set for July 31st at Bollinger Fields.