...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Bateaux FC bests Union in inaugural Eau Claire derby

EC Soccer Rivalry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- For the first time in Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League history, Eau Claire's two clubs went head-to-head in front of a home crowd.

With dozens of fans on hand, Bateaux FC topped Union Eau Claire FC 1-0 at Bollinger Fields on Sunday. The lone goal was scored by Bateaux's David Ripplinger in the 37th minute. Union had many scoring chances late in the contest but could not finish with a goal.

The victory moves Bateaux to first place in the WPASL standings with 12 points (4-1), owning a tiebreaker over Union, who suffered its first loss of the season Sunday.

The second edition of the Eau Claire Derby is set for July 31st at Bollinger Fields.

