Bateaux FC drops 'Connect Four Derby' game, Union Eau Claire FC battles to tie with Lobos

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a big day on Sunday for the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League in Eau Claire, as Bateaux FC and Union Eau Claire FC played in pivotal matches at Bollinger Fields.
First on the pitch, Bateaux took on Hayward FC in a rivalry known as the "Connect Four Derby." Every time the two teams play each other they get to drop a piece into place. on a golden Connect Four board, which also serves as the rivalry's trophy. No word yet on what happens when one club connects four.
Bateaux just couldn’t seem to get out of first gear all game. They would have opportunity after opportunity late in this one, but were unable to capitalize, and the damage had already been done. The Wolfpack was up 3-0 at half and poured in three more in the second, winning 6-0.
Bateaux’s Head Coach Nick Noskowiak wasn't thrilled about the lackluster performance, but is keeping his eyes on a bigger prize than the golden rivalry trophy.
"We're less worried about that trophy, we're worried about the big one at the end of the year," Noskowiak said after the game. "We want to get it back, it'd be nice because it means we won a few more, but we're worried about the final results at the end of the season."
After the weather postponement on Saturday for Union Eau Claire FC, the Bateaux game turned into the first of a doubleheader and Union would provide Sunday’s second act, taking on Lobos FC.
The contest proved to be much more competitive than the first, with both teams trading PKs early. Lobos would strike first on a goal from Louis Cortez, but were not able to pull away, and Union battled back to earn the 2-2 tie.
Next up, Bateaux will take on the Spartans on July 30 at Sparta High, followed by a match with Union on the following day back at Bollinger Fields.