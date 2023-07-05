Bateaux FC falls in club's first UPSL playoff match

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the club's first ever United Premier Soccer League playoff appearance, Bateaux FC fell 4-0 to Leon FC at Bollinger Fields on Wednesday night.
Leon took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute and the score remained until halftime. Bateaux keeper Enrique Torres made several strong saves throughout the first frame.
Not long after the start of the 2nd half, an altercation between fans near the field forced referees to suspend the match momentarily. Several police officers arrived to deescalate the situation before play resumed minutes later.
After play resumed, Leon scored in the 68th minute to take a two-goal lead. Bateaux pushed its players forward to pressure the goal but then allowed two more goals in the 89th minute and again in stoppage time.
An impressive first season in the UPSL comes to an end with a tough loss in front of the home crowd, but head coach Nick Noskowiak says there is nothing for his club to hang their heads about.
"I don't think the score line defines the game, we threw everything forwardm" Noskowiak said. "The boys gave it everything they had, and I can't be more proud of them for this season. First year in this league, if that;s how we go as a home playoff team, we're happy."
Bateaux FC falls short of promotion and finishes its UPSL season at 7-4 overall. The club's WPASL team is still in action this season and will reach the playoffs in search of another league title.