Bateaux FC falls in first UPSL home match

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Bateaux FC fell to 18x26 Academy 1-0 in the club's first United Premier Soccer League home match on Saturday at Bollinger Fields.
After a scoreless first half, 18x26 Academy sprayed several shots at the Bateaux net before scoring in the 55th minute. Bateaux had chances to capitalize throughout the second frame but were unable to find the back of the net.
The loss is Bateaux's first of the season in the UPSL's Division 1 Midwest Division. They drop to 2-1 overall.
The club will return to action on Sunday in the Wisconsin Premier Amateur Soccer League for the Eau Claire Derby against rival Union Eau Claire FC. That match will begin at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Bollinger Fields.