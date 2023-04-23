Bateaux FC falls to Honduras FC in USASA qualifier

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a hard-fought battle, Bateaux FC fell to Honduras FC 4-3 in a United States Adult Soccer Association Region II Qualifier on Sunday.
The amateur soccer club from Eau Claire was eliminated from the national tournament after Sunday's first round matchup. It was the first appearance for Bateaux FC in the national tournament.
Despite the loss, players and coaches are thrilled about the effort shown against an experience team from the Milwaukee area.
"You know I'm proud of the boys, they gave everything they had today," head coach Nick Noskowiak said. "It's a big city that's coming up here to play against us, so I think we showed Eau Claire what we can do for a soccer club."
"First time in the cup, which is really cool on the national stage," player David Ripplinger said. "Bateaux is taking steps forward."
The club will field two teams this spring/summer after expanding to join the United Premier Soccer League. Bateaux FC will also play for its fourth consecutive Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship this year starting May 14.