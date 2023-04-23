Bateaux FC falls to Honduras FC in USASA qualifier

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and
Pierce Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 775.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river has began to fall.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 767.3 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Bateaux FC falls to Honduras FC in USASA qualifier

  • Updated
  • 0
Bateaux FC falls to Honduras FC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a hard-fought battle, Bateaux FC fell to Honduras FC 4-3 in a United States Adult Soccer Association Region II Qualifier on Sunday.

The amateur soccer club from Eau Claire was eliminated from the national tournament after Sunday's first round matchup. It was the first appearance for Bateaux FC in the national tournament.

Despite the loss, players and coaches are thrilled about the effort shown against an experience team from the Milwaukee area.

"You know I'm proud of the boys, they gave everything they had today," head coach Nick Noskowiak said. "It's a big city that's coming up here to play against us, so I think we showed Eau Claire what we can do for a soccer club."

"First time in the cup, which is really cool on the national stage," player David Ripplinger said. "Bateaux is taking steps forward."

The club will field two teams this spring/summer after expanding to join the United Premier Soccer League. Bateaux FC will also play for its fourth consecutive Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship this year starting May 14.

