Bateaux FC finding success in first UPSL season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bateaux FC's first season in the United Premier Soccer League has been an overall success so far.
The defending Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League champions added a second team to the club this season to expand into the UPSL's Division 1. So far, the Boats are 6-3, second in the Midwest West division and went on a four game win streak prior to last week's loss to 18x26 Academy.
The rosters have been stretched in new ways this year as the club navigates fielding two teams in two leagues. It's been a surprising season in that aspect, but general manager Josh Ranft believes prior chemistry and winning habits have helped Bateaux be great in the UPSL right away.
"We have a lot of players coming from UW-Eau Claire and they've played with each other for about one or two seasons, so they get along with each other and we just had to fit other players into it," Ranft said. "I think overall, the culture has really been established to help everybody fit into this team and to get the best out of everybody."
Bateaux FC's UPSL regular season finale is Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Bollinger Fields against Deportivo U2 FC. The club is also hosting its first ever 'Youth Day' providing activities for kids at the field. Youth Day festivities will begin at 1:00 p.m. before the match. Bateaux is expected to host a UPSL playoff game next Wednesday.