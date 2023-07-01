Bateaux FC rallies to win UPSL regular season finale

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In its final UPSL regular season match of the season, Bateaux FC rallied to beat Deportivo U2 FC 2-1 at Bollinger Fields on Saturday.
Bateaux went down a goal after Deportivo scored just before the end of the first half. AJ Middlesteadt scored on a rebounded penalty kick try mid way through the second half to tie the match before Elliott Solberg scored the game-winner later on.
As part of the match festivities, the club also hosted its first ever 'Youth Day' where kids gathered for face painting, games and other fun activities throughout the contest.
Bateaux FC finishes its UPSL regular season campaign at 7-3 overall, good for second place in the Division 1 Midwest West division. The Boats will likely host a UPSL playoff semifinals match in Eau Claire on Wednesday with a shot at a playoff title and league promotion in the finals next week.