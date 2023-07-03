Bateaux FC will battle Leon FC in UPSL playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bateaux FC's first postseason match in the United Premier Soccer League will come on home turf.
Bateaux, the amateur soccer team based in Eau Claire, will host Leon FC Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Bollinger Fields. The winner will advance to play on Saturday.
Bateaux FC is hoping to be promoted to UPSL's Premier division. Josh Ranft, the club's general manager, said he's unsure if Bateaux has secured the promotion with a second place finish in the regular season standings behind 18x26 Academy.