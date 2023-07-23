Bateaux, Union both knocked out of WPASL playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Both Bateaux FC and Union Eau Claire FC hosted Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League playoff matches on Sunday, but both teams were eliminated on home turf.
In the first match of the day, Bateaux FC fell 2-0 to Lobos FC. Lobos scored one goal in each half while Bateaux failed to capitalize on its chances.
Bateaux's streak of three consecutive Primary Cup titles came to an end with the loss, leaving the Boats out of the league's title game for the first time in franchise history. Bateaux had entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
In the following thrilling match, Union Eau Claire FC lost in heartbreaking fashion to Homeboyz FC 6-5 in extra time.
Union scored two unanswered goals following the first Homeboyz goal to take a 2-1 lead early. Homeboyz scored the equalizer before halftime on a penalty kick to tie the match 2-2. Union scored twice to take a 4-2 lead before Homeboyz battled back and Clinton Marube shocked Union with a tying goal with seconds left in regulation to force extra time.
Marube completed a hat trick in the extra period to take the lead for Homeboyz before they added another insurance goal. Union would score once more before the end of the game but could not climb back to force tiebreaking penalty kicks.
Union was stretched thin by the end of the match after six players suffered injuries in the game, leaving the club with few options and substitutions for the second half.
The Primary Cup will leave Eau Claire this summer as Lobos FC and Homeboyz FC will play for the title next Sunday. Union finishes its second club season after taking strides to earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.