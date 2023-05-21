Bateaux, Union play to scoreless draw

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Neither Bateaux FC or Union Eau Claire FC could find the back of the net on Sunday as the first Eau Claire Derby of the season ended in a scoreless draw.
Both teams had quality chances throughout the match, but better defense and strong goaltending from Union's Trenton Thompson and Bateaux's Jonathan Mullaly prevented each team from scoring.
According to Bateaux FC general manager Josh Ranft, it is the first scoreless draw in likely 50 matches for the club in its last five seasons.
"A scoreless draw in WPASL is very rare," Ranft said. "This is unfamiliar territory for us, but it was a good game all the same."
"I kind of expected a tight match, whoever could score their few chances," Union forward Lucas Zumwalt said. "Next time, it'll be different for sure."
That next time will be back at Bollinger Fields on Sunday, June 18. Union and Bateaux both sit atop the WPASL standings after the draw at 1-0-1 with 4 points each.