Bateaux's Ripplinger wins Golden Boot award

051423 David Ripplinger WPASL goal

David Ripplinger scored nine goals in nine WPASL matches for Bateaux FC this season.

David Ripplinger scored nine goals for Bateaux FC this season, most among WPASL players

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bateaux FC's David Ripplinger has won the Golden Boot award for scoring the most goals during the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League season.

Ripplinger, a forward for Eau Claire-based Bateaux, scored nine goals this year. He recently surpassed 50 goals for his career.

