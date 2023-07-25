Bateaux's Ripplinger wins Golden Boot award

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bateaux FC's David Ripplinger has won the Golden Boot award for scoring the most goals during the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League season.
Ripplinger, a forward for Eau Claire-based Bateaux, scored nine goals this year. He recently surpassed 50 goals for his career.
Congrats to @dripplinger7 for winning his first ever @WPASLsoccer Golden Boot, scoring nine goals in nine games played this season!#ForTheValley 🛶🌲 pic.twitter.com/QHPJN21COf— Bateaux FC (@BateauxFC) July 25, 2023