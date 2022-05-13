Bauer medalist as McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt golf clash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors and the McDonell/Regis boys varsity golf team had all five players finish in the top 10 Thursday to win a Cloverbelt Conference match at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.
McDonell/Regis posted a 9-hole team score of 162 to top Bloomer High School (178), Osseo-Fairchild High School (180), Cadott High School (203) and Fall Creek High School (241).
Bauer carded a round of 3-over par 38. Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek finished second, two strokes behind.
Four players tied for third place individually with scores of 6-over par 41: Ben Biskupski (McDonell/Regis), Carter Grill (McDonell/Regis), Spencer Anderson (Osseo-Fairchild) and Carter Vold (Osseo-Fairchild).
Full results are below: