 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bauer medalist as McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt golf clash in Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
051222 Cloverbelt golf match at Eau Claire Country Club

Cadott's Sam Scheidler prepares for his tee shot on hole 2 at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club as Fall Creek's Jack Thomson and McDonell/Regis' Andrew Bauer watch on May 12, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors and the McDonell/Regis boys varsity golf team had all five players finish in the top 10 Thursday to win a Cloverbelt Conference match at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.

McDonell/Regis posted a 9-hole team score of 162 to top Bloomer High School (178), Osseo-Fairchild High School (180), Cadott High School (203) and Fall Creek High School (241).

Bauer carded a round of 3-over par 38. Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek finished second, two strokes behind.

Four players tied for third place individually with scores of 6-over par 41: Ben Biskupski (McDonell/Regis), Carter Grill (McDonell/Regis), Spencer Anderson (Osseo-Fairchild) and Carter Vold (Osseo-Fairchild).

Full results are below:

051222 Cloverbelt golf results

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags