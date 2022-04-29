 Skip to main content
Bauer medalist, McDonell/Regis second at Bloomer Invitational

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors and the McDonell/Regis boys golf team finished second Friday at the Bloomer Invitational.

Northwestern High School won the meet with a team score of 307, two strokes better than the Saints. Saint Croix Central High School finished third.

Full results are below:

1. Northwestern, 307

2. McDonell/Regis, 309

3. Saint Croix Central, 323

4. Ellsworth, 325

5. Ladysmith, 330

6. Spooner, 337

7. Neillsville, 338

8. Osceola, 338

9. Bloomer, 340

10. Hayward, 346

11. Baldwin-Woodville, 350

12. Somerset, 365

13. Columbus Catholic, 368

14. Altoona, 369

15. Cadott, 374

16. Fall Creek, 376

17. Barron, 396

18. Osseo-Fairchild, 396

19. Bloomer 2, 398

20. Stanley-Boyd, 398

21. Flambeau, 398

22. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 424

23. Clear Lake, 431

24. Thorp, 467

25. Bloomer 3, 485

Top 10 individuals:

1. Andrew Bauer (MC/R), 71 *won tiebreaker

2. Trent Meyer (NW), 71

3. Nicholas Mueller (SCC), 72

4. Dillon Scheufeli (NW), 74 *won tiebreaker

5. Ethan Hall (OSCE), 74

6. Ben Biskupski (MC/R), 75 *won tiebreaker

7. Nolan John (NEIL), 75

8. Ethan Oricchio (ELLS), 77 *won tiebreaker

9. Jonah Bleskacek (BLOOM), 77

10. Bryce Priem (NW), 77

11. Henry Droessler (HAY), 77

12. Trey Wittenberg (ELLS), 77

