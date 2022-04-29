Bauer medalist, McDonell/Regis second at Bloomer Invitational

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors and the McDonell/Regis boys golf team finished second Friday at the Bloomer Invitational.
Northwestern High School won the meet with a team score of 307, two strokes better than the Saints. Saint Croix Central High School finished third.
Full results are below:
1. Northwestern, 307
2. McDonell/Regis, 309
3. Saint Croix Central, 323
4. Ellsworth, 325
5. Ladysmith, 330
6. Spooner, 337
7. Neillsville, 338
8. Osceola, 338
9. Bloomer, 340
10. Hayward, 346
11. Baldwin-Woodville, 350
12. Somerset, 365
13. Columbus Catholic, 368
14. Altoona, 369
15. Cadott, 374
16. Fall Creek, 376
17. Barron, 396
18. Osseo-Fairchild, 396
19. Bloomer 2, 398
20. Stanley-Boyd, 398
21. Flambeau, 398
22. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 424
23. Clear Lake, 431
24. Thorp, 467
25. Bloomer 3, 485
Top 10 individuals:
1. Andrew Bauer (MC/R), 71 *won tiebreaker
2. Trent Meyer (NW), 71
3. Nicholas Mueller (SCC), 72
4. Dillon Scheufeli (NW), 74 *won tiebreaker
5. Ethan Hall (OSCE), 74
6. Ben Biskupski (MC/R), 75 *won tiebreaker
7. Nolan John (NEIL), 75
8. Ethan Oricchio (ELLS), 77 *won tiebreaker
9. Jonah Bleskacek (BLOOM), 77
10. Bryce Priem (NW), 77
11. Henry Droessler (HAY), 77
12. Trey Wittenberg (ELLS), 77