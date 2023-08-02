Bauer prevails in playoff to win WSGA Junior Boys Championship

OREGON (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer prevailed in a three-way playoff to capture the 100th Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Boys Championship on Wednesday.
The Chippewa Falls native finished the three-day event at 9-under par to tie with Sheboygan's Mason Schmidtke and Madison's Charlie Erlandson at The Legend at Bergamont.
On the first playoff hole, Bauer recorded par while his competitors each recorded bogies.
Bauer, who helped the McDonell/Regis golf team reach the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament this spring, will begin his college career at UW-Stout this fall.