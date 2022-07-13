 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bears hold off Bullfrogs in CRBL

  • Updated
  • 0
Spangberg Field, Strum
Adam Reed

STRUM (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Bears held off the Beef River Bullfrogs in a CRBL clash at Spangberg Field on July 13.

The Bullfrogs had the led heading into the final frame, but a four-run top of the 9th gave the Bears the win, 10-9.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags