Bears hold off Bullfrogs in CRBL

STRUM (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Bears held off the Beef River Bullfrogs in a CRBL clash at Spangberg Field on July 13.
The Bullfrogs had the led heading into the final frame, but a four-run top of the 9th gave the Bears the win, 10-9.
STRUM (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Bears held off the Beef River Bullfrogs in a CRBL clash at Spangberg Field on July 13.
The Bullfrogs had the led heading into the final frame, but a four-run top of the 9th gave the Bears the win, 10-9.
Have a story idea? Let us know here