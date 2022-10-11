Belle Kongshaug finishes second, Altoona/Regis third at state tournament

MADISON (WQOW) - Western Wisconsin is bringing home hardware after some clutch putts at the state girls golf meet on Tuesday.
Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug came up just short of now repeat state champion Ava Salay of Prescott, after having a two-stroke lead with just three holes to play. With three more years to go, her future looks bright.
In team competition, Altoona/Regis finished third for Division 2, while Prescott won the playoff with The Prairie School and claimed its third team title in a row.
Abbie Ritzer from new Richmond had a strong second round, moving up eight spots to finish tied for 22nd at 18 over par. Hudson’s Olivia Grothuas finished tied for 33rd at 26 over par. River Falls’ Mahlia McCane finished tied for 43rd at 30 over par.