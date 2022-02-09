Ben Loomis finishes 15th in first event at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ben Loomis finished 15th in his first event of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.
Loomis was the top United States finisher in the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10 km nordic combined event.
WHAT A NIGHT FOR MEN’S NORDIC COMBINED IN THE NORMAL HILL/10KM‼️ All four athletes in the top 30, with two in the top 20👏Ben Loomis: 15th OverallJared Shumate: 19th OverallTaylor Fletcher: 24th OverallStephen Schumann: 25th Overall#Beijing2022 #Olympics #NordicCombined pic.twitter.com/loE1qwpnW3— USA Nordic (@usanordic) February 9, 2022