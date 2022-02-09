 Skip to main content
Ben Loomis finishes 15th in first event at Olympics

Ben Loomis

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ben Loomis finished 15th in his first event of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

Loomis was the top United States finisher in the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10 km nordic combined event.

Full results are available here

