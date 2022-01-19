 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Ben Loomis named to Olympic Team

  • Updated
  • 0
Ben Loomis

PARK CITY, Utah (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ben Loomis has been named to the 2022 Olympic Team.

Loomis was one of five athletes nominated for the U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games next month.

“I am extremely proud to have been named to the 2022 Olympic Team," Loomis said in a release. "It will be a true honor to represent both USA Nordic and the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program in Beijing. Amongst the current state of COVID-19, it will be great to bring the world together in a safe manner and showcase what the Olympics are all about. I couldn’t be more excited to have a team of both experienced Olympians and athletes heading to their first games alongside me in Beijing.”

Nominations are to be confirmed by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee when it formally announces the U.S. Olympic Team.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Recommended for you