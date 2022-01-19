Ben Loomis named to Olympic Team

PARK CITY, Utah (WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ben Loomis has been named to the 2022 Olympic Team.
Loomis was one of five athletes nominated for the U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games next month.
“I am extremely proud to have been named to the 2022 Olympic Team," Loomis said in a release. "It will be a true honor to represent both USA Nordic and the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program in Beijing. Amongst the current state of COVID-19, it will be great to bring the world together in a safe manner and showcase what the Olympics are all about. I couldn’t be more excited to have a team of both experienced Olympians and athletes heading to their first games alongside me in Beijing.”
Nominations are to be confirmed by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee when it formally announces the U.S. Olympic Team.