Bernhard Langer wins U.S. Senior Open; Kelly, Stricker finish in Top-3

  • Updated
U.S. Senior Open 2023

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -- While Madison duo Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker entered Sunday within arm's reach of the lead, they both knew surpassing Bernhard Langer was going to be a tough challenge.

Langer capped off his stellar U.S. Senior Open play with a 70 on Sunday which put him at -7 on the weekend. This victory also gave the German golfer his 46th PGA Tour Champions victory, breaking his tie with Hale Irwin for most all-time.

 
Stricker shot a 69 (-5) on Sunday to finish second in the standings while Kelly shot a 71 (-4) and came in third.

The 43rd U.S. Senior Open was held at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point. This is the second time Wisconsin has hosted the major event.

