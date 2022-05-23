Big Rivers tennis players punch tickets to sectionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial hosted one of many WIAA Boys Tennis Subsectional tournaments on Monday, where several Big Rivers Conference athletes earned spots at the sectional meet later this week.
Among the qualifiers included Eau Claire Memorial's Bennett Kohlhepp at no. 1 singles, Jackson Sailing and Gavin Sorenson of Memorial at no. 1 doubles, Isaac Lashley and Blake Bembnister of Eau Claire North at no. 1 doubles, and Menomonie's Joey Leipnitz at no. 1 singles.
Memorial will host a sectional meet on Wednesday.
View the full bracket and results from Eau Claire Memorial's subsectional meet here.