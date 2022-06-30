Big Ten adds USC, UCLA

ROSEMONT, ILL. (WQOW) - The Big Ten Conference will soon span coast to coast.
The conference's Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to admit the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024.
With the additions, the Big Ten will increase to 16 members.
OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022
𝗕𝗜𝗚 news! UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season! 👀➡️: https://t.co/ygoY70o2bo#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/Cgj5orGhiI— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) June 30, 2022
"As the national leader in academics and athletics for over 126 years, the Big Ten Conference has historically evaluated its membership with the collective goal to forward the academic and athletic mission for student-athletes under the umbrella of higher education," Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a release.
Welcome, @UCLAAthletics and @USC_Athletics! Statement from Athletic Director Chris McIntosh: pic.twitter.com/5smju4pbTG— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) July 1, 2022