 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Ten adds USC, UCLA

  • Updated
  • 0
Big ten

ROSEMONT, ILL. (WQOW) - The Big Ten Conference will soon span coast to coast.

The conference's Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to admit the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024.

With the additions, the Big Ten will increase to 16 members.

"As the national leader in academics and athletics for over 126 years, the Big Ten Conference has historically evaluated its membership with the collective goal to forward the academic and athletic mission for student-athletes under the umbrella of higher education," Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a release.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags