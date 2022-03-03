Blackhawks fall, Warriors advance to state hockey finals

MADISON (WQOW)- One of the two western Wisconsin teams in the Division 2 state hockey tournament will have a shot at a championship this weekend.
Top-seeded Rice Lake defeated #4 Lakeland Union 3-1 on Thursday in the WIAA State Boys Hockey Tournament semifinals in Madison. Lakeland took an early 1-0 lead before the Warriors scored three unanswered goals to punch their ticket to the state championship.
In the other Division 2 matchup, Baldwin-Woodville/Saint Croix Central fell 4-1 to St. Mary's Springs Academy, eliminating the Blackhawks from the tournament. St. Mary's Springs took an early lead and never gave it up, only allowing one Blackhawk goal in the second period.
#1 Rice Lake will take on #2 St. Mary's Springs in the Division 2 state championship on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The game, as well as the other state hockey championships, will be broadcasted on WQOW.