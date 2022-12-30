Blackhawks score three power play goals to get past RAM

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Thanks to three power play goals in the second period, Baldwin-Woodville defeated Regis/Altoona/McDonell 3-1 in a Middle Border Conference matchup on Friday night.
After a scoreless first period, Dawson Veenendaal deflected in a score in the second period on the first power play to take the lead. Jerome Dietzman and Ryan Boeseneilers scored on the following two power plays to extend the lead into the third intermission.
RAM scored in the third frame but was unable to climb back. Goaltender Alex Erickson made 35 saves in the contest.
RAM falls to 4-6 overall and the Blackhawks move to 6-2.