Blair-Taylor beats Lancers in baseball and softball

BLAIR-TAYLOR (WQOW)- The Blair-Taylor Wildcats beat Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on both the baseball and softball fields on Wednesday.
The baseball team defeated the Lancers 11-2. It was the first of three games in three days for both teams.
Blair-Taylor battles Arcadia on Thursday at home while the Lancers travel to Eleva-Strum.
The Lady Wildcats softball team knocked off the Lancers 7-2 on Wednesday at home as well.
Lancers softball also visits Eleva-Strum next on Thursday while Blair-Taylor will host Melrose-Mindoro on Friday.