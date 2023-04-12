 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 773.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Wednesday was 773.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

Blair-Taylor beats Lancers in baseball and softball

  • Updated
  • 0
Blair-Taylor baseball beats Lancers

The Wildcats earned wins over the Lancers in baseball (11-2) and softball (7-2) on Wednesday.

BLAIR-TAYLOR (WQOW)- The Blair-Taylor Wildcats beat Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on both the baseball and softball fields on Wednesday.

The baseball team defeated the Lancers 11-2. It was the first of three games in three days for both teams. 

Blair-Taylor battles Arcadia on Thursday at home while the Lancers travel to Eleva-Strum.

The Lady Wildcats softball team knocked off the Lancers 7-2 on Wednesday at home as well.

Lancers softball also visits Eleva-Strum next on Thursday while Blair-Taylor will host Melrose-Mindoro on Friday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

