Bloomer boys hold off Regis, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
The Crickets cruised past McDonell Central while Bloomer held off a Regis rally on Thursday

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Fall Creek 62, McDonell Central 37

Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37

Bloomer 31, Eau Claire Regis 31

Ashland 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62

Colby 85, Gilman 14

Elmwood/Plum City 56, Elk Mound 55 - Webb (EPC): game-winning free throw 

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Alma/Pepin 72, Augusta 69

Cameron 88, Luck 58

Colfax 55, Glenwood City 43

Girls high school basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Black River Falls 29

Lake Holcombe 65, Riverside 32

Thorp 45, Cornell 25

Columbus Catholic 65, Granton 16

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire North 4, Wausau West 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.