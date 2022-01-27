Bloomer boys hold off Regis, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Fall Creek 62, McDonell Central 37
Stanley-Boyd 58, Thorp 37
Bloomer 31, Eau Claire Regis 31
Ashland 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62
Colby 85, Gilman 14
Elmwood/Plum City 56, Elk Mound 55 - Webb (EPC): game-winning free throw
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42
Alma/Pepin 72, Augusta 69
Cameron 88, Luck 58
Colfax 55, Glenwood City 43
Girls high school basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Black River Falls 29
Lake Holcombe 65, Riverside 32
Thorp 45, Cornell 25
Columbus Catholic 65, Granton 16
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire North 4, Wausau West 2