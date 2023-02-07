Bloomer celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Coaches from across generations gathered Tuesday night in Bloomer to celebrate fifty years of greatness in girls high school sports.
The Blackhawks celebrated Title IX's 50th anniversary with a halftime ceremony, spotlighting the head coaches and assistant coaches that served in softball, track and field, tennis, cross country, golf, basketball and gymnastics.
Below is a list of coaches recognized during the ceremony:
Softball
Tim Harding, 1981-1985
Lon Wilson, 1986-1994
Dale Yindra, 1995-2006
Jason Steinmetz, 2007-2017
Keith Poirier, 2018-present
*Assistants: Jeff Harm, Maryann Gumness, Mark Dachel, Molly Flynn
Track and field
Shirley Revoir, 1977-1998
Angie Wilson, 1991-2002
Julie Koehler, 2017-2021
Carla Favilla, 2021-present
*Assistant: Lon Wilson
Tennis
Keith Pitsch, 1984-1999, 2005
Amanda Turner, 2005-2008
Derrick Kunsman, 2009-2011
Volleyball
Shirley Revoir, 1975-1989
Roberta Reister, 1990-1992
Julie Koehler, 1993-2004, 2008-2012
Liz Bohl, 2013-2020
Heather Henry, 2021-present
*Assistants: Steph Phillips, Hannah Harelstad, Angie Wilson, Dale Yindra
Cross Country
Angie Wilson, 1991-2000
Jaime Otto, 2008-2009
Carla Favilla, 2021-present
*Assistant: Elden Carlson
Golf
Jeff Harm, 1998-2001
Mark Dachel, 2022-present
Basketball
Gordy Meyer, 1972-1976
Lon Wilson, 1988-2006
*Assistants: Jeff Harm, Tim Harding, Cathy Bohl, Amanda Turner, Dale Yindra
Gymnastics
Shirley Revoir, 1972