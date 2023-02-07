 Skip to main content
Bloomer celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

020723 Bloomer Title IX celebration

Current and former Bloomer Blackhawks coaches pose for a picture during a ceremony recognizing 50 years of Title IX's passage on February 7, 2023.

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Coaches from across generations gathered Tuesday night in Bloomer to celebrate fifty years of greatness in girls high school sports.

The Blackhawks celebrated Title IX's 50th anniversary with a halftime ceremony, spotlighting the head coaches and assistant coaches that served in softball, track and field, tennis, cross country, golf, basketball and gymnastics.

Extended highlights from Tuesday's Title IX celebration at Bloomer High School.

Below is a list of coaches recognized during the ceremony:

Softball

Tim Harding, 1981-1985

Lon Wilson, 1986-1994

Dale Yindra, 1995-2006

Jason Steinmetz, 2007-2017

Keith Poirier, 2018-present

*Assistants: Jeff Harm, Maryann Gumness, Mark Dachel, Molly Flynn

Track and field

Shirley Revoir, 1977-1998

Angie Wilson, 1991-2002

Julie Koehler, 2017-2021

Carla Favilla, 2021-present

*Assistant: Lon Wilson

Tennis

Keith Pitsch, 1984-1999, 2005

Amanda Turner, 2005-2008

Derrick Kunsman, 2009-2011

Volleyball

Shirley Revoir, 1975-1989

Roberta Reister, 1990-1992

Julie Koehler, 1993-2004, 2008-2012

Liz Bohl, 2013-2020

Heather Henry, 2021-present

*Assistants: Steph Phillips, Hannah Harelstad, Angie Wilson, Dale Yindra

Cross Country

Angie Wilson, 1991-2000

Jaime Otto, 2008-2009

Carla Favilla, 2021-present

*Assistant: Elden Carlson

Golf

Jeff Harm, 1998-2001

Mark Dachel, 2022-present

Basketball

Gordy Meyer, 1972-1976

Lon Wilson, 1988-2006

*Assistants: Jeff Harm, Tim Harding, Cathy Bohl, Amanda Turner, Dale Yindra

Gymnastics

Shirley Revoir, 1972

