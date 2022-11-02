Bloomer heads to state with something to prove

BLOOMER (WQOW)- For the second time in four years, the Bloomer Blackhawks are heading back to the state volleyball tournament; this time with something to prove.
In what head coach Heather Henry called "an uphill climb" through the season and postseason, the Blackhawks have persevered with a 34-8 record, co-Cloverbelt West Conference championship and a current ten-match win streak. However, the Blackhawks are not the favorites entering the Division 2 semifinals, with a date set against No. 1 seed Xavier.
The Blackhawks are thankful to have an opportunity at the big dance, but don't see themselves as a dark horse.
"We want to prove that we are here for a reason" said Amelia Herrick, Blackhawks junior setter. "We want to go in with a lot of confidence. It's a longshot, but we want to win a state title."
"The biggest thing is that the girls just soak it all in, you know enjoy the ride and enjoy the journey," Henry said. "We're gonna go down there and we're gonna compete. We're not going down there as the underdogs, we're seeded fourth, but that's not our mentality. We wanna go in there and compete with Xavier."
Bloomer takes on No. 1 Xavier in the Division 2 semifinals on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The last time the Blackhawks competed at the state tournament was in 2019, when they also were the No. 4 seed but fell to No. 1 McFarland.
Chippewa Falls, McDonell Central and St. Croix Falls will also compete at the state tournament.