Bloomer's Omar puts pen to paper to join Bethany Lutheran tennis team

BLOOMER (WQOW)- Bloomer's Madilyn Omar made her college athletics dreams come true on Wednesday by signing to join the tennis team at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota.
Mankato is not too close, but not too far. Omar's family connections to the college, along with her choice of major made it an easy decision to be a Viking.
"It's really up on this hill and there's a great view," Omar said. "It's very close and small so it's a very tight knit family feel. My older sister goes to their program. What I'm going into is psychology and I'm very excited for playing at Bethany."