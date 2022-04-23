Blue Devils back to basics at spring football practice

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout football has hovered around the middle of the WIAC standings in recent years, and they'll look to leap to the top this year with several key players returning.
Spring practices have been ongoing at Stout for the past coupe of weeks, and it's back to square one for the Blue Devils. Many key players are returning on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Sean Borgerding and wide receiver Levy Hamer. It's back to basics for the returners this spring as they help young teammates grow and keep the cohesion.
"We got a lot returning, so it's just about hitting the ground running right away," said Clayt Birmingham, entering his 13th season as UW-Stout head football coach. "We got great senior leadership, very impressed with our group as a whole and young talent is very impressive as well."
"Our big main focus has just been the little details," Borgerding said. "Getting those hammered down so when we're back in the fall in the full thing, we just pick up right where we left off and build off of it with the full concepts."
The Blue Devils open the 2022 season at Wartburg College on September 10.