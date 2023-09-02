Blue Devils beat down St. Ambrose in season opener

DAVENPORT, IA (WQOW) - UW-Stout Blue Devils football dominated St. Ambrose University 35-7 on the road on Saturday.
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a touchdown run from Matt Pomietlo and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Waechter to Arthur Cox.
St. Ambrose's lone touchdown game in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Joey Sprinkle to Yemi Ward.
Waechter, in his first start under center for the Blue Devils, tossed three more touchdown passes in the contest to stretch the lead, including a 66-yarder to Patrick Corcoran late in the first half. Waechter finished 19/29 for 281 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interception. Arthur Cox led the Blue Devils in receiving with 5 catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Stout's defense had a strong game, recording six sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
The Blue Devils move to 1-0 and will host Dickinson State University (North Dakota) for the home opener next Saturday.