Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet bulb globe temperatures of 85 to 87
suggest taking 20 minutes of rest for every 1 hour of activity
in this heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Blue Devils beat down St. Ambrose in season opener

Stout Blue Devils Logo

DAVENPORT, IA (WQOW) - UW-Stout Blue Devils football dominated St. Ambrose University 35-7 on the road on Saturday.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a touchdown run from Matt Pomietlo and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Waechter to Arthur Cox.

St. Ambrose's lone touchdown game in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Joey Sprinkle to Yemi Ward. 

Waechter, in his first start under center for the Blue Devils, tossed three more touchdown passes in the contest to stretch the lead, including a 66-yarder to Patrick Corcoran late in the first half. Waechter finished 19/29 for 281 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interception. Arthur Cox led the Blue Devils in receiving with 5 catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Stout's defense had a strong game, recording six sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The Blue Devils move to 1-0 and will host Dickinson State University (North Dakota) for the home opener next Saturday.

Final stats

