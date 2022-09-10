 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Rusk, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Blue Devils blanked by Wartburg in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Stout Blue Devils

WAVERLY, IA (WQOW)- UW-Stout football looked to prove it belongs in the Division III top 25 after receiving four preseason votes, but that took a big hit on Saturday.

Stout was shut out by Wartburg College 27-0 on Saturday. The Blue Devils turned the ball over three times in the contest, two being interceptions and one a lost fumble. Stout recorded just 71 rushing yards in the contest.

QB Sean Borgerding finished 23-44 for 186 yards and two interceptions.

The Blue Devils started the season a week later than most teams after serving a bye week during week one. Stout falls to 0-1 on the year and will look to rebound next Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus.

Full box score here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you