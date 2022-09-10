Blue Devils blanked by Wartburg in season opener

WAVERLY, IA (WQOW)- UW-Stout football looked to prove it belongs in the Division III top 25 after receiving four preseason votes, but that took a big hit on Saturday.
Stout was shut out by Wartburg College 27-0 on Saturday. The Blue Devils turned the ball over three times in the contest, two being interceptions and one a lost fumble. Stout recorded just 71 rushing yards in the contest.
QB Sean Borgerding finished 23-44 for 186 yards and two interceptions.
The Blue Devils started the season a week later than most teams after serving a bye week during week one. Stout falls to 0-1 on the year and will look to rebound next Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus.