Blue Devils blow out Blugolds, clinch co-WIAC title

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- For the first time since 2007, UW-Stout's women's basketball program can call themselves WIAC champions.
The Blue Devils beat down the Blugolds 63-45 on Wednesday night at Johnson Fieldhouse to clinch the co-regular season championship alongside UW-Whitewater. UW-Stout also clinched a bye for the WIAC tournament as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Both teams entered the night tied for second place with the No. 2 seed and bye on the line.
The Blugolds struggled to score in the second and third quarters, scoring just 16 points combined in those two periods. The Blue Devils outscored the Blugolds 23-9 in the third quarter.
Raegan Sorenson led the Blue Devils with a game-high 20 points and Tyra Boettcher led the Blugolds with 14 points.
The Blue Devils have been flirting with the conference championship for years and finally found a way to break through.
"Taking over this program, this is what we saw," Stout head coach Hannah Iverson said. "This is what we're building, and I think the really important thing is we're not done yet. This is great and really fun, well deserved from those girls, but our story's not done here."
The Blue Devils finish the regular season 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the WIAC. They will jump straight to the WIAC Tournament semifinals and host the highest advancing seed on Thursday.
UW-Eau Claire drops to 18-7 overall and 9-5 in WIAC play. The Blugolds earn the No. 3 seed for the WIAC Tournament and host No. 6 UW-Platteville in the first round on Tuesday at Zorn Arena.