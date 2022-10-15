Blue Devils blow out Pointers 55-0

STEVENS POINT (WQOW)- The UW-Stout Blue Devils have scored an absurd amount of points so far this season, and they did it again Saturday with a 55-0 shutout win at UW-Stevens Point.
Stout's offense moved the ball a net total of 594 yards on Saturday, 412 of them on the ground. QB Sean Borgerding finished 13-20 for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Backup QB Mitch Waechter entered the game later on and finished as the leading rusher with 117 yards thanks in part to an 87-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter. Five Blue Devils scored rushing TD's and Parker Fossum scored both through the air.
UW-Stout moves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in WIAC play. The Blue Devils hit the road again next Saturday to play at UW-Oshkosh.