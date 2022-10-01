Blue Devils dominate Blugolds to win War on I-94

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- For the 7th consecutive season, the UW-Stout Blue Devils are taking home the War on I-94 trophy.
The Blue Devils decimated UW-Eau Claire 73-29 at Don and Nona Williams Stadium on Saturday night.
After the Blugolds opened with a successful field goal, Arthur Cox took the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to the house, with a successful two-point conversion to follow. Levy Hamer then scored to make it 15-3 Stout after a 75-yard pass put them in the red zone. Stout stretched the lead to 39-9 at halftime, the lone first half touchdown for UWEC coming on a 75-yard rush.
The Blue Devils continued to roll in the second half, scoring five more touchdowns before the game ended. The Blugolds managed to score three more times in the second half as well.
Stout QB Sean Borgerding finished 17-28 with 291 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. All five of his passing touchdowns were thrown to five different receivers.
UWEC QB Harry Roubidoux finished 16-38 with 209 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
For the second consecutive week, UW-Stout set a program record for points scored in a single game with 73. The Blue Devils scored 66 points against Crown College last Saturday. The Blue Devils move to 3-1 overall and start WIAC play 1-0. Stout is back home next Saturday to host UW-La Crosse.
UWEC falls to 1-3 this season and 0-1 in the WIAC. The Blugolds host UW-Whitewater for homecoming next Saturday.