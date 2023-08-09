Blue Devils hire Rodriguez as men's soccer head coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout has found its newest leader for the new men's soccer program.
Marcos Rodriguez has been named head coach for Blue Devils men's soccer, UW-Stout Athletics announced Wednesday.
Rodriguez is familiar with the Blue Devils, previously serving as the women's soccer team's goalkeepers coach in 2021. He most recently spent last season as an assistant coach at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul, MN.
"I'm really excited to be back at Stout as the men's head coach," Rodriguez said in a press release. "I would like to thank Duey [Naatz], Erin Sullivan (deputy director of Athletics) and the search committee for the opportunity to build and lead the men's program at Stout."
Rodriguez has also served as the head boys varsity coach at River Falls High School since 2018.
Rodriguez takes over the program after Justin Oliver resigned from his position in July after taking the head coaching job at St. Olaf College. Oliver was hired in May as the program's first head coach before leaving for St. Olaf.
The Blue Devils program is new to the university and will begin play in the fall of 2024.