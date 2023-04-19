Blue Devils lacrosse falls to Falcons at home

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout's women's lacrosse has scored more goals in its last two games than in the seven games prior to that, but the team fell 24-2 to UW-River Falls on Wednesday night.
The first quarter saw the Falcons dominating, putting up ten goals as the Blue Devils failed to score in the period. River Falls' Holly Eckers put in work in the first quarter, scoring four separate times throughout.
Stout's Halle Weinmann would score early into the second quarter for the Blue Devils, but it would not be the spark the team needed to get back in the game.
Both Eckers and Emily Herdine put in six goals a piece for the Falcons. River Falls improves to 8-5 overall, while Stout falls to 0-11.