Blue Devils lose, Blugolds win WIAC volleyball openers

PLATTEVILLE (WQOW)- After tough stretches of non-conference matchups to begin the season, UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire opened WIAC play with opposite outcomes.
In Platteville, UW-Eau Claire defeated the Pioneers 3-1 on Wednesday. The Blugolds dropped the first set in a 26-24 tiebreaker, but rallied back to win 25-21, 25-15, 25-15.
UW-Stout struggled in Stevens Point, falling to the Pointers 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13). The Blue Devils did not trail in the second set, and stayed within striking range in the late sets but could not stop Stevens Point runs.
The Blue Devils fall to 4-6 overall while the Blugolds move to 5-3. UW-Eau Claire has three matches at home as part of the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament this weekend starting Friday against Saint Benedict. Stout will also participate in the tournament, beginning Friday against Lakeland.