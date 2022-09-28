Blue Devils preparing to stop UWEC's deception

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - After studying film on Monday, the University of Wisconsin-Stout football team took to the practice field on Tuesday to prepare for Saturday's War on 94 game against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Stout (2-1) is looking to extend a six-game winning streak in the rivalry series against the Blugolds (1-2) in this year's Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
The Blue Devils understand UWEC has some playmakers on offense, and that the Blugolds will try to spread the football around using a series of formations with shifts and motions. This week in practice, Stout players will be focused on being in the right position defensively and communicating prior to the snap.
Saturday's game will kickoff at 6:00 p.m.