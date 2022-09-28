 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Blue Devils preparing to stop UWEC's deception

The Blue Devils are focused on pre-snap communication and being in the right position on defense in order to slow the Blugolds' offense on Saturday.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - After studying film on Monday, the University of Wisconsin-Stout football team took to the practice field on Tuesday to prepare for Saturday's War on 94 game against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Stout (2-1) is looking to extend a six-game winning streak in the rivalry series against the Blugolds (1-2) in this year's Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

The Blue Devils understand UWEC has some playmakers on offense, and that the Blugolds will try to spread the football around using a series of formations with shifts and motions. This week in practice, Stout players will be focused on being in the right position defensively and communicating prior to the snap.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 6:00 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

