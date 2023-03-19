Blue Devils taking 'limitless' approach to first women's lacrosse season

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- There's one word that describes UW-Stout's women's lacrosse team this season.
"We have the word limitless, because there are no expectations," head coach Jordyn Merkel said. "No one here really knows what women's lacrosse is."
UW-Stout's newest varsity team began competition in March under head coach Jordyn Merkel. The roster is made up of just 13 players, and a typical college team has 20-30. Five of the Blue Devils have never played sanctioned lacrosse before.
That uncertainty didn't stop the girls from trying out.
"When I heard about it first, I was like 'woah, a college sport? A varsity sport?" junior midfielder Megan Copeland said.
"It definitely took a second to pick up the sport because it's a lot of throwing and catching with the stick, which I've never done before," junior attacker Annamarie Burch said. "Learning new abilities and everything, it's been a lot of fun."
UW-Stout is the fourth UW System school to add women's lacrosse, creating more conference battles across the league.
"The conference and our regional teams having lacrosse, that competitive balance and competitive opportunity within our WIAC conference is a big part of it," director of athletics Duey Naatz said.
The Blue Devils will play home games on campus at Nelson Field, but it is currently covered in snow. That has forced the first half of the season to be spent on the road. However, the program says as a new team, it's helped them form a greater bond.
"Our family dynamic, it's very strong within our team and our team culture," Merkel said. "To have that from the get go, now we have future years to strengthen that."
It'll be a building process towards success on the field, but the Blue Devils are putting focus on showing the community what the sport is all about.
"To bring lacrosse that's not a common sport, and a female sport, it's huge that we have this opportunity," Merkel said. "It's huge for the community to see a new sport."
"Only can go up from here," Copeland said.
The university plans to hold camps and clinics this summer to help grow the sport amongst local youth.
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the addition of a women's lacrosse conference championship beginning in the spring of 2024, an exciting bonus for the brand new program and an incentive to recruit new members.
The Blue Devils have lost three road games so far this season and are scheduled to play their first home game on April 1st against Interstate 94 rival UW-Eau Claire.