Blugold baseball ends season with win over Hamline

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Blugolds were not able to earn many wins at Carson Park throughout the season, let alone play many games there, but they finished their 2022 campaign with a victory in front of the Carson Park crowd.
UW-Eau Claire lost 16-6 in game one of a seven-inning doubleheader with Hamline University on Sunday before winning the final game of the season 6-3 in game two. Otto Treichel's two-run home run in the 5th inning extended the lead and sealed the game.
The Blugolds fail to make the WIAC Tournament for the second straight season, but the program made strides in its second year back since reinstatement. UWEC finishes the season 14-26 overall, and 8-20 in conference play, improving their win total by nine victories since last season.