Blugold basketball to battle Badgers on October 30

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The date has reportedly been set for the exhibition basketball game between UW-Eau Claire and the Wisconsin Badgers.
The Blugolds will battle the Badgers on Sunday, October 30, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told News 18 on Tuesday. The game will take place at the Kohl Center, with a tip-off time still to be determined. According to Gard, the game will likely take place in mid-to-late afternoon to avoid an overlap with the Packers' Sunday night football game against the Buffalo Bills.
Each season, the Badgers play a WIAC team as a preseason tune up. Gard believes both his group and the Blugolds will benefit from the experience.
"Eau Claire's players will really enjoy coming to the Kohl Center, for those that maybe didn't play here in the state tournament," Gard said. "We get to play here against an opponent that will be well prepared, and it'll be good for both. It's great for Eau Claire and it's great for the fans to be able to come down. It also helps us get moving toward where we need to be."
The exhibition coincides with next month's 'Garding Against Cancer' event in Eau Claire, scheduled for September 12 at Pablo Center. The event will raise funds for local organizations such as the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Joshua's Camp, MCHS Mobile Mammography and UW-Eau Claire's Cancer Recovery and Fitness programs.
No information on ticket sales has been released at this time. News 18 will provide updates when more information about the game becomes available.