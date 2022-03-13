Blugold fans welcome home national champions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Welcome home, Blugolds!
Dozens of fans, friends and family members welcomed home the 2022 NCAA DIII Men's Indoor Track and Field Co-National Champions on Sunday morning to the UWEC campus. Fans awaited the coach bus escorted by campus police to the McPhee Center, before greeting them with cake and sharing conversation.
After a tough weekend of ups and downs, Blugold athletes say it's a dream come true to bring a national title back to Eau Claire.
"Feels really good, it hasn't fully settled in yet," said Yakob Ekoue, who competed in the weight throw and shot put at nationals. "Feels good though especially when you walk off the bus and everyone was here cheering us on."
"Coming in, we didn't even think we had a chance, and then we pulled it out," said Mitch Stegeman, who competed in the heptathlon at nationals. "It feels like home bringing a championship back."
The Blugolds tied Washington University (St. Louis) for first place at the meet with 35 points. Due to the tie, both teams had to flip a coin to see who would take home the only trophy made for the tournament. The Blugolds lost the coin flip, but say they are ordering one of their own from the NCAA.
The team will take nearly a month to rest up before returning to begin the outdoor track and field season on April 9th.