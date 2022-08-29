Blugold football 'comfortable' ahead of opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's finally game week for Blugold football!
It's been made clear that the time is now for the team to win, and it starts Saturday against Loras College.
Players and coaches are pumped to get back on the field. The team hasn't had a chance to hit another jersey since last winter.
Every position is always a competition under head coach Wesley Beschorner. Some positions have been decided, and some haven't, but he says every player is ready to grind.
"I feel like our guys if they had to play today, they'd be ready to go," Beschorner said. "There's still spots to be made, we've told our guys that. You're gonna see guys that are playing in this game that might not be playing in week 10-12. It's a campaign, it's not just one deal at the start of the season. They're looking forward to the challenge of not only this game, but the rest of the season."
One of the positions that has been decided for the opener is at quarterback. Junior Harry Roubidoux will get the nod for the home opener after starting in six games last season. Jonathan Malueg, who is still with the program, started the others. Junior running back Ivan Ruble will lead the running back room to start the year after All-American Austin Belot graduated.
The week one starters take the lead, but others will surely follow.
"We feel really good about where Harry's at, we feel really good about where Ivan's at," Beschorner said. "We don't have Austin. so we're gonna use some other guys. I feel confident in our positions right now, we use a lot of personnel, so we're going to continue to do that as much as we can."
The Blugolds host Loras to open the season at Carson Park on Saturday at 3:10.