Blugold football creating culture of love, brotherhood

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the words of The Beatles, All You Need Is Love. And a loving culture is being created in the Blugold football locker room.
It showed on Saturday in the season opening victory over Concordia-Moorhead. When asked what he learned about the team after the game, first-year head coach Rob Erickson said his team loves each other and is ready to win.
The 2023 Blugolds share the same passion, goals and belief in each other. The team believes it can go a long way by putting their hearts together.
"The front door of our program is love," junior center Jake Thompson said. "This is one of the strongest brotherhoods that I've been a part of so far in my time here."
"When I was younger, we didn't have a lot of culture or love between teammates," senior defensive lineman Malik Johnson said. "But every year we've gotten better and better, and this year it's really just taken off."
"Is our best good enough? I don't know, but you need to get the best out of everybody, and I think culture of understanding and believing and trusting one another is everything," Erickson said. "The word that we use to kind of sum it all up is love, and I think it's the starting foundation of everything."
One thing Erickson loves to do is give players opportunities to shine. That's the goal moving forward for the Blugolds, is for players to get opportunities they deserve no matter their age or position. It showed from freshman receiver Landon Tonsager on Saturday, who caught eight passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. When it came to the run game, the carries were split 17 to 11 between Ivan Ruble and Sam Schradle.
Erickson plans to employ an offensive committee all season.
"Not just at running back, but every position," Erickson said. "I think we had ten different guys catch a pass on Saturday. We want to make sure that if a kid's got the ability, and he's prepared himself to play in a game, we'll give him that opportunity."
The Blugolds will look to build on the week one victory with another one at Coe College in Iowa on Saturday.